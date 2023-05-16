 Obituary: Arthur Keppelman, 1946-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 16, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Arthur Keppelman, 1946-2023 

Construction superintendent was passionate about music and loved to sing and play guitar

Arthur C. Keppelman Jr. of Williston and Jonesville, Vt., died peacefully after a long illness at the Arbors in Shelburne, after a weekend surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Burlington on August 22, 1946, and moved with his family as a young child to Buffalo, N.Y., then to Essex Fells, N.J., and later to South Orleans on Cape Cod.

Art attended high school at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., and graduated in 1964. In 1968, he earned a degree in history at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wis. He then served in the Army in the Vietnam War in 1969-1970 before returning to live in Vermont in 1971. Passionate about music, Art particularly liked the Kingston Trio and Bob Dylan. He had a great voice, and he loved to sing and play the guitar. He worked for many years as a superintendent at Engelberth Construction in Colchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur C. Keppelman and Carolyn Jewett Keppelman. He will be deeply missed by his longtime partner/caregiver Darlene Worth; his daughter, Alana Quinn, of Arlington, Va.; his siblings, Lynn Hermans, Del Sheldon and Phil Keppelman; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves Darlene’s family that he was a part of for many years, as well as good friends with whom he enjoyed bridge (Burlington Bridge Club), poker, biking and golfing.

Art’s family would like to thank the following caregivers: Dr. Pamela Dawson, GP for many years; the Binter Center for Parkinson’s Disease; physical therapy at Fanny Allen; Ashley Couture, speech therapist; and Doris Sage.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Green Mountain Audubon Center at vt.audubon.org/about-us/green-mountain-audubon-center or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/.

A celebration of Art’s life is planned for August.

