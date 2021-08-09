 Obituary: Asa Shlansky, 2002-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 09, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Asa Shlansky, 2002-2021 

High school valedictorian was passionate about nature and animals

click to enlarge Asa Shlansky - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Asa Shlansky

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, beloved son and brother Asa Shlansky died at the age of 19. Asa was born on April 7, 2002, in Middlebury, Vt., and spent many happy years with his family in Ferrisburgh, Vt., and Key West, Fla. He graduated from Somerset Island Prep in Key West as valedictorian in May 2021, receiving both his high school diploma and an associate's degree, summa cum laude, from Doral College. He was set to attend Boston University in September.

Asa had passions for nature and animals. He loved to spend time outdoors, especially hiking in New York, Vermont, Maine, New Mexico and Colorado, and basking in the environs of Key West. He volunteered his time at the local humane society and loved walking and playing with the shelter’s dogs.

Asa enjoyed his Vermont and Florida homes. In Vermont, he loved to ski and swim in local swimming holes. In Key West, he cherished riding his bike, walks on the island, and time with family and friends on the beaches and in the ocean. Asa and his family could not walk far without running into Asa’s friends.

Asa moved people with his empathy, kindness and sincerity. He was beautiful and keenly intelligent. Immensely loyal to his family and friends, he was curious and full of sharp insights, and he had a sweet disposition. He was deeply loving and adored by his family.

Asa is survived by his sister, Beatrice; father, David; mother, Ting; two silly, trusty dogs, Ernest and Chester; and an extended family located throughout the U.S. His family will love and miss him eternally.

A memorial service will be held in Ferrisburgh on August 22 to celebrate his life. If you would like to attend in person or remotely, please contact his sister, Beatrice, at shlanskybeatrice@gmail.com by August 18. In lieu of flowers or gifts, his family asks that you consider donating to Homeward Bound, the Addison County humane society.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Winooski Cleaner Charged With Scamming COVID-19 Business Relief Program
Three Needs in Burlington Requires Proof of Vaccination
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17
Clean: 'Self-Acceptance' (8/9/21)
Report: ‘Good Old Boy’ Network Has Flourished in the Vermont National Guard
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation