Obituary: Asa Shlansky, 2002-2021 

Asa Shlansky

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, beloved son and brother Asa Shlansky died at the age of 19. Asa was born on April 7, 2002, in Middlebury, Vt., and spent many happy years with his family in Ferrisburgh, Vt., and Key West, Fla. He graduated from Somerset Island Prep in Key West as valedictorian in May 2021, receiving both his high school diploma and an associate's degree, summa cum laude, from Doral College. He was set to attend Boston University in September.

Asa had passions for nature and animals. He loved to spend time outdoors, especially hiking in New York, Vermont, Maine, New Mexico and Colorado, and basking in the environs of Key West. He volunteered his time at the local humane society and loved walking and playing with the shelter’s dogs.

Asa enjoyed his Vermont and Florida homes. In Vermont, he loved to ski and swim in local swimming holes. In Key West, he cherished riding his bike, walks on the island, and time with family and friends on the beaches and in the ocean. Asa and his family could not walk far without running into Asa’s friends.

Asa moved people with his empathy, kindness and sincerity. He was beautiful and keenly intelligent. Immensely loyal to his family and friends, he was curious and full of sharp insights, and he had a sweet disposition. He was deeply loving and adored by his family.

Asa is survived by his sister, Beatrice; father, David; mother, Ting; two silly, trusty dogs, Ernest and Chester; and an extended family located throughout the U.S. His family will love and miss him eternally.

A memorial service will be held in Ferrisburgh on August 22 to celebrate his life. If you would like to attend in person or remotely, please contact his sister, Beatrice, at shlanskybeatrice@gmail.com by August 18. In lieu of flowers or gifts, his family asks that you consider donating to Homeward Bound, the Addison County humane society.