Obituary: Audrey Jean Arnold, 1930-2022 

It is with profound sadness that the family of Audrey Jean Arnold announces her passing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington.