 Obituary: Audrey Jean Arnold, 1930-2022

July 18, 2022

Obituary: Audrey Jean Arnold, 1930-2022 

South Burlington woman directed the Vermont Association of Mental Health and cherished her role as a mother

Published July 18, 2022 at 6:10 a.m. | Updated July 18, 2022 at 3:29 p.m.

click to enlarge Audrey Arnold - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Audrey Arnold

It is with profound sadness that the family of Audrey Jean Arnold announces her passing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington.

To view the complete obituary and send online condolences to her family, please visit readyfuneral.com.
