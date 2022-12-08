Obituary: Barbara J. Hill, 1934-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Barbara Hill

Barbara J. "BJ" Hill of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Shelburne, Vt., died on November 26, 2022. She was born in 1934 in Buckland, Mass., the daughter of Esther Temple and Winthrop F. Anderson.

For 66 years, she was the beloved wife of Harold W. "Harry" Hill. Surviving her is her son, David John, and his wife, Beth Myette Hill; grandsons, Curran Anderson Hill and his wife, Laura (MacNeil) Hill, and Wyatt David Hill; and daughter, Ellen Mary Hill, of Cambridge, Vt. She was predeceased by her siblings, Winthrop T. Anderson, Donald F. Anderson and Margaret J. St. Pierre.

She was a graduate of Arms Academy, class of 1952, and New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1956.

During her 27 years in Vermont, she served on the boards of the Visiting Nurse Association and the Elizabeth Lund Home, as well as donating her time and efforts to other charitable organizations, such as being a Peace Corps “assistant” to her daughter in Jamaica and helping to establish the Jamaican Relief Fund in 1989, post Hurricane Gilbert.

She was an avid tennis player and swimmer who also enjoyed gardening, painting (designreserve.wixsite.com/bjhill), and taking long walks and snowshoe excursions in the woods with her family and sunrise strolls on the beach in Vero Beach.

Memorial donations to the United Way of Lamoille County may be made online at uwlamoille.org.