 Obituary: Barbara J. Hill, 1934-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 08, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Barbara J. Hill, 1934-2022 

Former Shelburne woman was avid tennis player, swimmer and artist

Published December 8, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 8, 2022 at 12:01 p.m.

click to enlarge Barbara Hill - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Barbara Hill

Barbara J. "BJ" Hill of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Shelburne, Vt., died on November 26, 2022. She was born in 1934 in Buckland, Mass., the daughter of Esther Temple and Winthrop F. Anderson.

For 66 years, she was the beloved wife of Harold W. "Harry" Hill. Surviving her is her son, David John, and his wife, Beth Myette Hill; grandsons, Curran Anderson Hill and his wife, Laura (MacNeil) Hill, and Wyatt David Hill; and daughter, Ellen Mary Hill, of Cambridge, Vt. She was predeceased by her siblings, Winthrop T. Anderson, Donald F. Anderson and Margaret J. St. Pierre.

She was a graduate of Arms Academy, class of 1952, and New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1956.

During her 27 years in Vermont, she served on the boards of the Visiting Nurse Association and the Elizabeth Lund Home, as well as donating her time and efforts to other charitable organizations, such as being a Peace Corps “assistant” to her daughter in Jamaica and helping to establish the Jamaican Relief Fund in 1989, post Hurricane Gilbert.

She was an avid tennis player and swimmer who also enjoyed gardening, painting (designreserve.wixsite.com/bjhill), and taking long walks and snowshoe excursions in the woods with her family and sunrise strolls on the beach in Vero Beach.

Memorial donations to the United Way of Lamoille County may be made online at uwlamoille.org.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation