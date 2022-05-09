 Obituary: Barbara Jaffe, 1926-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 09, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Barbara Jaffe, 1926-2022 

Shelburne woman was the oldest person to have received admission to a Missouri law school, at age 60

click to enlarge Barbara Jaffe - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Barbara Jaffe
Barbara Jaffe was born in Duluth, Minn. She grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Chicago, Ill. She graduated from Newcomb College, the sister school of Tulane, with a degree in English.

Barbara moved to Portsmouth, N.H., in 1950, where she resided for over 30 years. She was the spouse of Portsmouth optometrist Rubin Jaffe. There she worked first as a secretary at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and later as a volunteer at the Chase Home and as a tutor in the Portsmouth public schools. Later she worked as a Realtor and tax preparation assistant, and she attended law school for a year in Missouri. At the age of 60, she was the oldest person to have received admission at that law school. Her greatest loves were her family, the various family dogs and reading.

She is survived by her three children: Andrew Jaffe of Portsmouth, N.H.; Elizabeth Jaffe of North Hero, Vt.; and Anne Murray of Mechanicsville, Va.; as well as by her grandchildren: Jennifer Jaffe, David Jaffe, Anya Cutler, Sam Cutler, Kevin Murray and Kelly Murray. She had one great-grandchild, Ada Wallace, and another on the way. We treasure her memory, and she lives on in those she left behind.

Any donations in her name can be made to the SPCA of your choice or Habitat for Humanity.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation