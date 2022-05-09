Obituary: Barbara Jaffe, 1926-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Barbara Jaffe

Barbara Jaffe was born in Duluth, Minn. She grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Chicago, Ill. She graduated from Newcomb College, the sister school of Tulane, with a degree in English.Barbara moved to Portsmouth, N.H., in 1950, where she resided for over 30 years. She was the spouse of Portsmouth optometrist Rubin Jaffe. There she worked first as a secretary at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and later as a volunteer at the Chase Home and as a tutor in the Portsmouth public schools. Later she worked as a Realtor and tax preparation assistant, and she attended law school for a year in Missouri. At the age of 60, she was the oldest person to have received admission at that law school. Her greatest loves were her family, the various family dogs and reading.She is survived by her three children: Andrew Jaffe of Portsmouth, N.H.; Elizabeth Jaffe of North Hero, Vt.; and Anne Murray of Mechanicsville, Va.; as well as by her grandchildren: Jennifer Jaffe, David Jaffe, Anya Cutler, Sam Cutler, Kevin Murray and Kelly Murray. She had one great-grandchild, Ada Wallace, and another on the way. We treasure her memory, and she lives on in those she left behind.Any donations in her name can be made to the SPCA of your choice or Habitat for Humanity.