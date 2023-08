click to enlarge Courtesy

Barry J. Bergeron

Barry J. Bergeron Sr., 82, of Essex Junction, Vt., passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House. A graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 26, 11 a.m., at the Holy Family Cemetery, Lincoln St., Essex Junction. A full obituary can be found at gregorycremation.com.