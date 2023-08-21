Obituary: Bernard “Bernie” Arthur Couture, 1938-2023 

Courtesy

Bernard “Bernie” Arthur Couture, 1938-2023

As the glorious sun set over Malletts Bay on Monday, August 14, 2023, Bernard “Bernie” Arthur Couture, 85, departed this life at his beloved “Camp Tumble In.” He was born in Burlington, Vt., on February 21, 1938, the son of Alfred and Marguerite (Archambault) Couture.

Bernie grew up on Murray Street in Burlington with his six brothers and two sisters. He attended Nazareth School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1956. Bernie earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Saint Michael’s College (SMC) in 1961. He then went on to earn a master’s degree in education from SMC in 1964 and a second in education counseling from the University of Vermont in 1980. Bernie began his long career in education at Shelburne High School and spent three years at West Haven High School in New Haven, Conn., before returning to Vermont and joining the Winooski High School staff. He served the Winooski community for over 30 years in various roles (principal, teacher, athletic director and coach). His positive influence on the youth he served and colleagues he worked with over the years was frequently mentioned to his children and other family members, and he maintained these important relationships throughout his lifetime.

On June 22, 1963, Bernie married the love of his life, Jean Marie McDonald. Together they raised their five children and settled in Essex Junction. He was actively engaged in the lives of his children and that of his community. He regularly participated in Serve Our Neighbor Day, volunteered for many senior luncheons, served as a Justice of the Peace and contributed in countless other ways to his community, too numerous to mention.



Bernie was a man of faith and a committed member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Parish and his alma mater, Saint Michael’s College. He had a passion for both participating in and attending all kinds of sports activities. Bernie openly acknowledged that he went into education because it allowed him to continue coaching. He spent many years watching his children and grandchildren’s athletic pursuits. In addition, he served as a basketball official for middle school, high school and CYO. Even after retiring in 1998, he continued to assist the Essex High School varsity softball team for another 20 years. As a result of his many years of service and commitment to both education and athletics, Bernie was inducted into the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame in 2010.



Bernie was an avid UVM soccer and basketball fan. Along with being a devoted fan, he played basketball throughout his life, taking his final shot with the “Golden Rimmers” on the Friday prior to his death. He was an exceptionally social man, and was often seen out and about in the local community. But at his home of 53 years, Bernie enjoyed working in his large vegetable garden (although smaller over the years), working on puzzles, reading and helping his neighbors whenever and wherever he could.



Bernie was predeceased in March 2016 by his loving wife of over 52 years, Jean. He is survived by his children, Patrick (Lisa Jaskolka and her son, Joseef) of Austin, Texas, Daniel (Roberta) of Essex Jct., Bart (Lisette) of Malta, N.Y., Jean Couture (Barry Williams) of Goffstown, N.H., and Jennifer (Andrew) Coulter of Essex Jct. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin (Heather), Danielle, Hannah, Abigail, Benjamin and Adam Couture, and Liam and Sarah Coulter; as well as his great-granddaughter, Daisy Couture. In addition, Bernie is survived by his siblings, Paul (Deanna), Maurice, Janice, James (Doreen), Gerald (Virginia) Couture and Marguerite Murray; sisters-in-law Patricia Couture, Betty Dye and Anne (Russell) Houghton; and longtime family friend, Gail Tisseur; as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Richard and Raymond.



Visiting Hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at Ready Funeral and Cremation Services Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Jct. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 23, at 9:30 a.m., at Saint Michael’s College Chapel, 1 Winooski Park, Colchester. Burial will follow immediately at Holy Family Cemetery, Route 2A, Essex Jct. Following the burial, we will continue to celebrate Bernie’s life by gathering at the Holy Family Parish Hall, 36 Lincoln St., Essex Jct.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Winooski School District for Student Activities, Community College of Vermont and the Red Cross of Vermont in support of those impacted by the recent floods. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral And Cremation Services. To send online condolences please visit readyfuneral.com.

