Obituary: Betty Ellovich, 1928-2022 

Betty Ellovich

Mrs. Betty Ellovich, age 94, of Shelburne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, October 4, 2022.

She was born on July 10, 1928, in San Diego, the daughter of the late Gustave and Grace Schneider.

Having grown up as an only child on a farm in Pensacola, Fla., Betty left home to attend Stetson University, where she studied literature. When she was not immersing herself in the works of Chaucer and Shakespeare, Betty became known for dancing the jitterbug. Her intellect, grace, humor and beauty caught the attention of a young Joseph Ellovich, whom she later married. Joseph and Betty raised two children, Susan and Wendel. Susan Fay now lives in Fletcher, Vt., and Wendel Foerster lives in New Zealand.



Betty ran an antique business that she started at age 30. When living in Jacksonville, Fla., she sold antiques at shows in cities from Miami to Asheville, N.C. After moving to Vermont, she sold antiques throughout New England and New York.

Betty lived a loving, accomplished and eventful life. She boastfully shot an alligator, she taught English, she was a fierce advocate for reproductive rights, and she studied fencing, where she was the only woman in her class. Her knowledge and fervor for antiques (and jewelry) and the stories and history behind them was clear to all. She was a true expert in her field. Apart from antiques, she loved her garden in Weybridge.

She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and spoiled them endlessly. Her tremendous love for her family was like no other.

The elegant style and impeccable rhythm that Betty effortlessly displayed on the dance floor in her 20s and 30s carried on until her last days. When she heard music, she moved, she sang and illuminated the space around her.

In addition to the family members listed above, Betty is survived by her six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her family misses her dearly and will continue to celebrate her memory.