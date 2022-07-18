Obituary: Beverly E. Hopwood, 1924-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Beverly Hopwood

Beverly E. Hopwood, born on June 28, 1924, passed away peacefully at her home in Colchester, Vt., on July 16, 2022, surrounded by family. Beverly was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Bernard H. and Josephine (Lougee) Daniels. She grew up in St. Johnsbury and was proud of her extensive Northeast Kingdom heritage. Later, upon moving to Montpelier, Vt., she attended Montpelier High School, Vermont Junior College (now Vermont College) and the University of Vermont.On August 10, 1944, she married Gardner Hopwood of Middletown Springs, Vt. Together, they purchased several telephone companies throughout the state and operated them until they were sold in 1967. Soon after, they were both involved in the creation and operation of Pine Ridge School in Williston, Vt., for over 20 years. They were married for 63 years until Gardner’s death in 2007. In her later years, Beverly volunteered for almost two decades at Replays Resale Shop, a secondhand store associated with the UVM Medical Center Auxiliary.Beverly is survived by her four children, Christopher (and wife Kimball Butler), Robert (and wife Kerstin Hanson), Susan (and husband Christopher May), and Richard (and wife Cynthia Felch); eight grandchildren, Josie and Calhan Hopwood, Alexandra and Erik Hopwood (and wife Erica Hopwood), Chelsea Vail (and fiancé Mark Benjamin), and Celina, Bronwen and Quentin Hopwood; and three great-grandchildren, Gus Hopwood, Anya Hopwood and Aera Benjamin. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Baker; nine nieces and nephews; and many grand- and great-grand-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, infant daughter and great-grandson.Beverly delighted in following her children’s activities and sports, skiing, canoeing, square dancing, and reading. She was especially fond of flowers, birds, traveling, chocolate, "Jeopardy!," and a Perfect Manhattan on the rocks with a twist! Beverly loved following all sports. In particular, she was a UVM men’s hockey enthusiast, holding season tickets for over 50 years, and a Boston Red Sox fan. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Burlington, Eastern Star and the PEO sisterhood. On her 90th birthday, she chose to zip-line with several of her children and grandchildren.The family would like to thank Home Care Assistance of Greater Burlington and especially UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice for their caring, supportive and professional staff.Per Beverly’s wishes, no public service will be held.In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her name to the charity of your choice.