Obituary: Blaine Davis, 1952-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Blaine Davis

Blaine Gregory Davis, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023, at North Country Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and closest friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11 a.m., at the Albany Village Cemetery, 439 Main St., Albany, VT. Directly following, friends and family are invited to gather for light refreshments at the Albany United Methodist Church, 906 Main St.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Everett Davis and Isabelle Louise Davis (née Farrar) of Newport, Vt; his brother and sister-in-law Terry and Jane Davis; his brother-in-law Bruce Barnett; and his wife’s parents, Shorty (Martin) and Betty Murphy.

Blaine is survived by his wife, Mary Davis (née Murphy), and dog Molly; his two sons, Jared Davis and partner Tracy Gooley, and Ethan Davis and partner Lindsay Martin; his grandson, Murphy Davis; his brother Richard Davis; his nephew Jonathan Davis, wife Lindsay Davis, and their two children, Elijah and Asa; his niece, Jessica Trevits, husband Adam Trevits, and their two children, Nick and Connor; his sister-in-law Ann Barnett and her late husband Bruce Barnett; his nephew Brad Barnett, wife Robin Barnett, and their two children, Brooke and Morgan; his brother-in-law Michael Murphy, wife Deborah Murphy, and their children: Kate Murphy and Ryan Butler, Tracy and Dennis Roberts, Kris and Steve Ellis and extended family; his esteemed former colleagues at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol; his fellow veterans of the United States Air Force; his fraternity of Shriners and Masons; and many beloved friends and family.

Memorial contributions in Blaine Davis’ memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Read Blaine’s full obituary and share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.