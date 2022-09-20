Obituary: Bonnie L. Juenker, 1934-2022 

click to enlarge
We regretfully announce the passing of Bonnie L. Juenker, of Burlington, Vt., on September 17, 2022. Bonnie was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House. Bonnie was a loving and dedicated mom to a family of seven. She was born on September 11, 1934, in Mishawaka, Ind. She was a highly regarded professional secretary and worked for a major bank, universities, law firms and an accounting firm. She had a strong religious conviction and a deep faith in God. She will be laid to rest in Resurrection Park next to David, her deeply devoted husband of 24 years, whom she struggled to live without since 1981.
Her priority was to provide education for her five children, all while keeping a sense of humor. She created her own vocabulary, and taught her children words like poo-poo-fluffers, snifflebits, and whozee-whatsits, with the conviction that they were real words. She raised us kids with Post-it notes.
Her strong secretarial skills came in handy for filing owner’s manuals and the sales receipts for every product in the house. She created detailed, handwritten instructions on how to operate a VCR and the three remotes. If no manual was available, she created an index card with specific details for operation. She knew how to run an office before computers were cool, was the master of the Rolodex and was proficient on a Mag Card typewriter. It was hard to distinguish between the sounds of mom typing and mom popping corn. She had mad skills with the sewing machine, too. She would create beautiful school ties and jumpers, curtains, matching bedcovers, and she even stitched her two fingers together. Not only did she excel at home economics, she was adept at any food challenge and was a master of beefhunkles, Friday mishmash and five-hour pot roast. She would caution, “Hot hot burny burny!” while passing a casserole. Her snowcap cookies and roof stickers were the envy of all the folks at Mater Christi, St. Johns, and Boy Scouts' gatherings. Dad's favorite treat was her lemon meringue pie.
She insisted all tools must have Juenker written on them in black Marks-A-Lot. She was the queen of regifting and loved supporting the free table at McAuley Square. She disliked the smell of fish, but she loved cod! To support her neighbors in assisted living, she had her fill of chicken meals and wanted to say, "Please no more lemon bars!"
Her last effort was to get the family back together. Job well done! We will miss you, mom.
Mom's Blessing: "I will say, have some love and compassion and hope, all of you. You have been God's delight. He created you out of love."
A mass of Christian burial will be held on September 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington, with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. The family encourages you to support your nursing and healthcare workers and make a donation to the charity of your choice on Bonnie’s behalf.
