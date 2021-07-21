 Obituary: Brad Sharrow, 1951-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 21, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Brad Sharrow, 1951-2021 

Malletts Bay man was a gentle soul who enjoyed fishing on Lake Champlain

click to enlarge Brad Sharrow - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Brad Sharrow

The term “gentle soul” is a most apt description of Brad Kingland Sharrow, who passed away at the age of 69 at Respite House in Colchester on July 7, 2021.

Brad hung his hat in a few different places: California, Cape Cod and the place he always considered home, Calm Cove in Malletts Bay, Vt.

He is survived by his sister Stacey Sharrow of Milton, Vt.; a niece, Lindsey Brigante of Fairfax, Vt.; nephews Nicholas and Jake Brigante of Massachusetts; and cousins Jerry Sharrow of New York, Maureen Bates of South Carolina and Kevin Sharrow of Florida.

He is predeceased by his parents, Brad and Eleanor Sharrow; sister Terry Sharrow; brother, Brian Sharrow; and cousins Dennis and Jody Sharrow.

Brad was born in Burlington in 1951. Growing up, he enjoyed swimming, boating and fishing on Lake Champlain. He attended Burlington High School, as Colchester had no high school at that time. He later worked as a carpenter and mason tender.

Brad was an affable man with many friends at St. Joseph’s in Burlington, where he lived for years. Amy, RSC at St. Joe’s, organized activities that kept Brad happy and forever busy. He loved working in the garden. He spent countless hours with his “lovely assistant,” Natasha. They laughed and squabbled like an old married couple. She accompanied him to various appointments, including long hours at the hospital for radiation and chemotherapy, always keeping his spirits up. To Brad, the people at St. Joe’s were family. From staff to residents, Brad loved them all.

From childhood, Brad and Steve Ferland were special friends who stayed in touch over the years. Judy Simon took Brad on outings and was there to the very end. He had many dear friends at AA, where together they fought the good fight. He attended TBI support groups, as well, when he remembered to go. His sense of humor will be missed by all. He was a jokester all throughout his difficult journey.

Brad enjoyed the simple things in life, his favorites being woodworking and fishing. His only wish was to go fishing one last time. Everyone who remembers Brad is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. A quiet day of fishing would be appropriate. Brad’s gone into the universe to fish his days away. May he always have a tight line.

