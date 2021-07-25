 Obituary: Brenda Haselton, 1954-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 25, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Brenda Haselton, 1954-2021 

Avid fabric artist bestowed upon other gifts of warmth and generosity

click to enlarge Brenda Haselton - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Brenda Haselton

Brenda L. Haselton — beloved sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend — passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Brenda was born on October 12, 1954, to Bernard and Lillian (Beaupre) Haselton. Brenda graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School in 1972. She worked for 26 years as the dedicated Baird 4 Unit Secretary at the University of Vermont Medical Center, previously known as Fletcher Allen Health Care, in Burlington, Vt. Prior to that, Brenda gleaned unimaginable joy from working with young children at the Poker Hill School in Underhill, Vt.

Brenda was an avid knitter, crocheter and quilter. Her family, friends and many newly born family members benefited from the warmth of her creations and generosity. Many homes and trees are decorated by her beautiful handmade gifts each December. Brenda also enjoyed many hours of working with siblings on the family lineage. Brenda spoke often of her three voyages to Alaska and the incredible amount of love she soaked in while in the company of her best friend, P.J. Mauer.

Brenda is survived by her siblings, Marlene (Ray) Bedell, Stanley Haselton, David (Audrey) Haselton, Tina (Larry) Gordon, Alvin Haselton and Darwin (Theresa) Haselton; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and several close friends. Brenda was predeceased by her father and mother, Bernard and Lillian Haselton; her sister-in-law Patricia Haselton; and her sister-in-law Sandy Haselton.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local American Cancer Society or to the ASPCA.

Top Stories
