Obituary: Brian McLaughlin, 1969-2023 

Courtesy

Brian McLaughlin

Brian Dale McLaughlin, born on June 9, 1969, and a lifelong resident of Underhill, passed away on Friday, March 24, from cancer. Brian leaves behind his parents, Roger and Edith (Rawson) McLaughlin; his siblings, Heidi McLaughlin and Randy McLaughlin; and his three children, Colby, Riley and Brody McLaughlin; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

As a talented carpenter, Brian took pride in the house he built on the family farm on Cilley Hill Road. He spent many years working on the farm and cutting firewood to sell. Brian loved his three children and the outdoors in all of its seasons, whether he was sugaring, snowmobiling, baling hay, or camping with his family in Maine or Vermont. He had a competitive nature, especially when playing card games, which he loved to do with family and friends on Sundays. His big infectious laugh could always be heard as he joked about who was winning and needed to be skipped, even if it was him.

Brian’s parents and siblings would like to invite you to an open house celebration of Brian’s life, where we will gather to remember and share stories. Please join us downstairs at the United Church of Underhill anytime between 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.