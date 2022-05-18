 Obituary: Bruce Arthur Hogel, 1949-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 18, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Bruce Arthur Hogel, 1949-2022 

Burlington-born man pursued art and contracting in California

click to enlarge Bruce Hogel - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Bruce Hogel
Bruce was born in Burlington, Vt., on May 29, 1949, to Arthur Hogel and Phyllis Wright Hogel. Growing up, he enjoyed skiing, swimming and camping. He was an excellent student and an Eagle Boy Scout. He earned a civil engineering degree at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

After a short stint as a consulting engineer in Philadelphia and Peace Corps work in Barbados, he moved to Oakland, Calif., where he worked as a contractor for many years. He began taking studio art and art history courses at the Laney Community College, moving from ceramics to painting, watercolors, figure drawing and nature painting. He had an extensive library attached to his art, as well as books on mineralogy, chess, bridge and investing. He read fiction, travel and nonfiction constantly. He also collected vinyl records, hunted, fished and gardened. He studied deeply and was very talented.

He was a good brother and a good neighbor. He died at home listening to his favorite baseball team, the Oakland A’s.

He is survived by three sisters and one brother: Karen Burke and her husband, John, of Colchester, Vt.; Cathy Kremer of Kennebunk, Maine; Barbara Hogel and her husband, Ron Smith, of Burlington, Vt.; and Douglas Hogel of Burlington, Vt. He also leaves four nephews and one niece: David Burke, Andrew Burke, Christopher Kremer, Robert Smith and Alexandra Smith. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Phyllis Hogel, and by his brother-in-law, Vince Kremer.

There will be a memorial service for Bruce at the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction on Saturday, June 18, at 3 p.m., followed by a reception.
