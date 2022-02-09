Obituary: Bruce R. Lambert, 1933-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Bruce Lambert

Bruce R. Lambert, a resident of Shelburne, Vt., died on January 16, 2022.

Bruce was born on April 29, 1933, the son of John Ford and Margaret (Hartwell) Lambert, in Burlington, Vt. In 1952, he graduated from Burlington High School, where his father served as vice principal and was a longtime teacher and basketball coach at BHS (Edmunds).

He was raised in the South End of Burlington at a time when the landscape consisted mostly of dirt roads, pastoral horizons and farmland. An avid outdoorsman in his youth, he would often reminisce about his hunting and fishing exploits in the woods and waters surrounding what is now Shelburne Road. He grew up fishing trout in Potash Brook and hunting deer and rabbits in areas now occupied by large shopping centers and residential housing. In his youth, Bruce loved riding motorcycles; he was especially fond of Harley-Davidsons and Indians. He dabbled in racing anything — motorcycles, boats and sprint cars. His most cherished memories involve his family camp, which was located on Bartletts Bay, Lake Champlain.

As he raised his family, he worked at IBM in Essex, Vt., where he retired in 1993. Bruce was a great storyteller and avid reader. He could captivate any audience when at his best. He loved reliving the memories of an era gone by and won the hearts of colleagues and friends with his charismatic demeanor and humor.

Mr. Lambert is survived by his wife, Peggy Lambert, of Shelburne, Vt.; son Bruce Lambert Jr. and his wife, Kerry, and daughters Alyssa and Ella of East Fairfield, Vt.; son Kevin Lambert of Bristol, Vt.; daughter Maggie Lambert and her partner, Corbett Torrence, and their children, Zander and Piper Torrence of Jeffersonville, Vt.; and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Willard L. Lambert of Kennewick, Wash., and sister, Betty Huemoeller of Fairmont, Minn.

At Mr. Lambert’s request, no funeral service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.