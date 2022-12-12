Obituary: Caitlin McFarland, 1987-2022 

Courtesy

Caitlin McFarland

Caitlin J. McFarland, M.D., a psychiatrist dedicated to mental health education and advocacy, died in an automobile collision on December 7, 2022. She was 35 and lived in Baltimore City, Md. Dr. McFarland is survived by her wife, Elisabeth (Philip) McFarland, LCSW-C; and her brother, Ian; mother, Nancy; and father, Andrew of Dansville, N.Y.

She enjoyed running and biking and especially hiking. In recent years, she hiked a significant portion of the Appalachian Trail. Dr. McFarland was also passionate about music. She was an accomplished vocalist who loved singing at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Burlington. She was also an avid volunteer for underserved communities.

Dr. McFarland was born and raised in western New York and graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College. After spending a few years as a researcher at the University of Vermont, she joined its School of Medicine. In 2020, she completed her psychiatry residency at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and was awarded the Frank L. Coulson Jr. Award for Clinical Excellence.

At the time of her death, Dr. McFarland served as the director of behavioral health and psychiatry at the West Cecil Health Clinic in Conowingo, Md. She was also an instructor at the Sex and Gender Clinic in the Department of Psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. McFarland was a mental health advocate for LGBTQI+ populations, researching, lecturing and writing on issues related to care. She planned to join the Hopkins full-time faculty in July as director of an outpatient clinic focused on transgender mental health care.

She was the eldest of 10 adoring cousins who looked to her as a role model and mentor and was the niece of Edward and Michele McFarland of Baltimore; Paul and Judit McFarland of Oxford, England; Doug and Kim McFarland of York, N.Y.; and Stephen McFarland of Macon, Ga.

A fund to continue Dr. McFarland’s commitment to LGBTQI+ patients and research has been established at gofund.me/3f1516f3.