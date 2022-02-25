Obituary: Carol M. Brouillard, 1952-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Carol Brouillard

Carol M. Brouillard, 70, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2022, after a long battle with illness. She was born in Burlington on January 27, 1952, the daughter of John Duprat and Juliette Rocheleau.Carol attended Catholic schools in Burlington and was a longtime employee in the finance departments of the University of Vermont, Vermont ETV and Essex Town School District. She loved cooking and enjoyed nothing more than gathering with family for a good meal. Carol was a voracious reader, mosaic artist and flower gardener, and she shared these passions with her family.She is survived by her partner, William C. Thompson; daughter Rachel of Essex, husband Jon and children Courtney, Camber, Dakota and Cassidy; daughter Laura of Colchester, husband Phillip and daughter Melissa; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary and Suzanne, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her parents, brother George and sister Sarah.Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT. A private burial will take place in New Mount Calvary Cemetery in the spring.Our family would like to express our thanks and appreciation to Carol’s oncology team and UVM Home Health & Hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.