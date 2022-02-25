Obituary: Carol M. Brouillard, 1952-2022 

click to enlarge
Carol M. Brouillard, 70, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2022, after a long battle with illness. She was born in Burlington on January 27, 1952, the daughter of John Duprat and Juliette Rocheleau.
Carol attended Catholic schools in Burlington and was a longtime employee in the finance departments of the University of Vermont, Vermont ETV and Essex Town School District. She loved cooking and enjoyed nothing more than gathering with family for a good meal. Carol was a voracious reader, mosaic artist and flower gardener, and she shared these passions with her family.
She is survived by her partner, William C. Thompson; daughter Rachel of Essex, husband Jon and children Courtney, Camber, Dakota and Cassidy; daughter Laura of Colchester, husband Phillip and daughter Melissa; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary and Suzanne, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her parents, brother George and sister Sarah.
Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT. A private burial will take place in New Mount Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
Our family would like to express our thanks and appreciation to Carol’s oncology team and UVM Home Health & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.