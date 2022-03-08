Obituary: Carola A. Schrank, 1939-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Carola Schrank

Carola A. Schrank, born on July 19, 1939, in Nordhausen am Harz, Germany, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Stockbridge, Vt., on Tuesday, March 1, surrounded by her loved ones.Carola had made the move to Stockbridge last spring to be close to her daughter and grandson. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spending time outside when the weather was warm. Before the move to Stockbridge, Carola lived in West Lebanon, N.H., at Maple Manor and had many friendships around town. Before retiring, Carola worked as a bookkeeper in several places, including the Quechee Club.She is predeceased by her parents in Germany, her daughter Heidi Batchelder, her daughter Regina Arsenault and her grandson Evan Gregory. Carola is survived by her daughter Julie Maxfield and her partner, Joseph, of Stockbridge, Vt.; her granddaughters Zaira Batchelder of Fairfield, Vt., and Karola Batchelder of Essex Junction, Vt.; and her grandsons Anthony Lee of Stockbridge, Vt., and Ethan Taylor of St. Albans, Vt. “Oma” also has many great-granddaughters and -grandsons, as well as great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her very much.We will have a celebration of life for Carola at a later date, to laugh and for all to share fond memories. The Day Funeral Home in Randolph is assisting the family with arrangements.