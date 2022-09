click to enlarge Courtesy

Catherine Hughes, 65, passed away at her home on July 29, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at All Souls Interfaith, 291 Bostwick Farm Rd., Shelburne, VT. A reception will follow.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Catherine's name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., So. Burlington, VT 05403.