 Obituary: Catherine Pawlowski, 1925-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 20, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Catherine Pawlowski, 1925-2023 

Former UVM researcher was an avid reader and active library volunteer

Published February 20, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 20, 2023 at 9:40 a.m.

click to enlarge Catherine Pawlowski - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Catherine Pawlowski
Catherine Pawlowski, born on December 4, 1925, in Bridgeport, Conn., passed away in Burlington on February 16, 2023. A long-time resident of Burlington and Lincoln, Catherine worked in the University of Vermont Given Research Laboratory, studying respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and she also worked with the University of Vermont crime scene investigation laboratory in Morrill Hall. Later in her professional life, she trained leaders for the Girl Scout Council of Vermont. Catherine was an avid gardener and crafter. Her great love of books and learning led her to be an active volunteer in libraries in every community where she lived. A woman of deeply-rooted strength, she carried with her a brightness, warmth and joy for life that touched everyone she encountered. Catherine’s beloved husband of 64 years, Ted, passed in 2011. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Cathy Ann, of South Burlington; her son, Kirk, and daughter-in-law, Patricia, of Vancouver, Wash.; grandson, Leonard, and his wife, Juno; and great-grandson, David, of Huntingburg, Ind. The family offers heartfelt thanks to the staff of Burlington’s Converse Home for the warm care provided to Catherine in the last years of her life.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Sherlyn M. Allard, 1948-2023

  • Sherlyn M. Allard, 1948-2023

    Dedicated horsewoman earned numerous blue ribbons, cherished every moment on the riding trails
    • Feb 20, 2023
  • Obituary: Glenn Gannon, 1956-2023

  • Glenn Gannon, 1956-2023

    East Montpelier man loved hunting and fishing and wanted others to appreciate the outdoors as much as he did
    • Feb 17, 2023
  • Obituary: Neil Stout, 1932-2023

  • Neil Stout, 1932-2023

    Former UVM history professor helped found the university's historic preservation program
    • Feb 14, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation