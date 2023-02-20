Obituary: Catherine Pawlowski, 1925-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Catherine Pawlowski

Catherine Pawlowski, born on December 4, 1925, in Bridgeport, Conn., passed away in Burlington on February 16, 2023. A long-time resident of Burlington and Lincoln, Catherine worked in the University of Vermont Given Research Laboratory, studying respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and she also worked with the University of Vermont crime scene investigation laboratory in Morrill Hall. Later in her professional life, she trained leaders for the Girl Scout Council of Vermont. Catherine was an avid gardener and crafter. Her great love of books and learning led her to be an active volunteer in libraries in every community where she lived. A woman of deeply-rooted strength, she carried with her a brightness, warmth and joy for life that touched everyone she encountered. Catherine’s beloved husband of 64 years, Ted, passed in 2011. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Cathy Ann, of South Burlington; her son, Kirk, and daughter-in-law, Patricia, of Vancouver, Wash.; grandson, Leonard, and his wife, Juno; and great-grandson, David, of Huntingburg, Ind. The family offers heartfelt thanks to the staff of Burlington’s Converse Home for the warm care provided to Catherine in the last years of her life.