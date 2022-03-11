Obituary: Cathy H. O'Neil, 1948-2022 

Cathy H. O’Neil, 73, passed away at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., on March 1, 2022, after a long battle of cancer.



Born on April 3, 1948, in Burlington, Vt., Cathy went to Essex High School and Fanny Allen School of Nursing.

She worked with her husband, Dick O’Neil, at O’Neil Appliance, the family business, then became an LPN med nurse at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare up until she got cancer.

She is survived by seven children, Peggy Pinero, Shawn O’Neil, Cathi Aridgides (Mark), Colleen O’Neil, Patrice Alexander (Jack), Christy Wells (Jim) and Eric O’Neil (Clarissa); two brothers, Otis Helfrich (Brenda) and Craig Helfrich (Nancy); and numerous beloved grandkids, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She is predeceased by Katharine and Charles Helfrich, Cush Helfrich (brother), Richard O’Neil (husband), David Fleming (ex-husband) and Bradley Fleming (son).

Tucked away up in the mountains of Starksboro was a home where two families merged into one. On January 1, surrounded by family and friends, Cathy and Dick joined in holy matrimony in the little white Baptist Church in the town of Starksboro. Cathy remained a member of that church up to her last days.

Cathy worked at the family business, O’Neil Appliance, for many years. After her beloved husband passed away, she renewed her nursing degree and went back to being a nurse. She enjoyed helping people. The elderly were blessed to have Cathy as their nurse. She enjoyed her drives into Birchwood Terrace because they gave her time to listen to her books on CDs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Starksboro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 12, Starksboro, VT 05487.

Cathy’s celebration of life will be held on June 25, 1 p.m., at the Starksboro Baptist Church, 2806 Route 116, VT.