Obituary: Cecelia A. Mason, 1953-2021 

Courtesy Photo

Cecelia Mason

Cecelia Ann Mason, 67, passed away peacefully at home June 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, after a two-month fight with a sudden illness.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1953, in Albany, N.Y., to Jack and Delina (Crane) Palella. Cecelia grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1971. One of Cecelia's first jobs was as cashier at Price Chopper in Albany, N.Y., where she quickly worked her way into management. While at Price Chopper, she met and later married Tim Ramage (predeceased) with whom she had two children, Richard and Alex Ramage. Cecelia selflessly loved her children with every fiber in her being and would do whatever was necessary to provide for them.

In 1976, she moved to Rutland, Vt., and began working for CDP Electric in 1989. Cecelia became part owner of CDP Electric in 1998 and held that position until her passing. In 2003, Cecelia married her soulmate, Mark Mason; they were a match made in heaven. They showered each other with love. They built a home together in Chittenden, Vt. They loved traveling and spending time together.

Cecelia was a humanitarian. She generously donated her time working at the local food shelf in Pittsford. She volunteered at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility once a month, bringing treats and educational board games for the education program. Cecelia also became a mentor and particularly enjoyed mentoring young girls through the Mentor Connector program in Rutland.

Cecelia enjoyed camping with her grandchildren. She improved the life of others and she made everyone who came in contact with her feel better. Cecelia gave and loved unconditionally. To know Cecelia, was to feel love. She truly was the most kind-hearted, loving person to walk this planet.

Surviving are her husband, Mark Mason; two sons, Richard (Lacey) and Alex Ramage; two grandchildren, Taylor and Phillip Ramage; two brothers, Jack and Joe Palella; her five stepchildren, Timothy Ramage, Samantha Ramage, Kyle Mason (Sara), Derek Mason and Seth Mason; and Kyle and Sara's children Joseph and Spencer. Words cannot express how much those she left behind are going to miss her. She was predeceased by her parents and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at her home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Food Shelf, P.O. Box 553, Pittsford, VT 05763, or The Mentor Connector, 110 Merchants Row, Suite 210, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.