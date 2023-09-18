Obituary: Cecile Messier, 1932-2023 

Published September 18, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 18, 2023 at 12:27 p.m.
Cecile found the love of her life, Marcel Messier, in Burlington, Vt. After courting for several years, they married in 1963, began a family and spent the next 54 years showing what true love is. Cecile worked alongside her husband Marcel’s certified public accountant firm and owned an apartment complex on College Street for 35 years. Cecile and Marcel moved to Shelburne in 1988.
Family
time was very important and always a priority. She loved outdoor
activities, including camping, gardening, walking and hiking. She
enjoyed travel and vacationed often in Maine, New Hampshire and
Québec City. She was a talented pianist who attended the Vermont
Music Conservatory. Cecile was a woman of Christian faith and an
active member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne.
Cecile
was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marcel; her
parents, Regis and Dorilda; her sisters, Maryann Bergeron and Sister
Theresa Dufresne of the Sisters of Providence; and her brother, Paul
Dufresne.
She
is survived by her son David Messier and his wife, Cynthia, of
Williston; her daughter, Marie Friedman, and her husband, Scott, of
Essex Junction; her son Donald Messier and his wife, Caroline, of
Essex Junction; her grandchildren, Jason Friedman (and wife Rachel),
Colleen Beahm (and husband Chris), Evan, Emilee, and Clayton; and
many loving nieces and nephews.
A
mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September
30, 2023, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the
McClure Miller Respite House. Arrangements are in care of Ready
Funeral and Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please
visit readyfuneral.com.