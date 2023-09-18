Obituary: Cecile Messier, 1932-2023 

Courtesy

Cecile Messier

Cecile found the love of her life, Marcel Messier, in Burlington, Vt. After courting for several years, they married in 1963, began a family and spent the next 54 years showing what true love is. Cecile worked alongside her husband Marcel’s certified public accountant firm and owned an apartment complex on College Street for 35 years. Cecile and Marcel moved to Shelburne in 1988.

Family time was very important and always a priority. She loved outdoor activities, including camping, gardening, walking and hiking. She enjoyed travel and vacationed often in Maine, New Hampshire and Québec City. She was a talented pianist who attended the Vermont Music Conservatory. Cecile was a woman of Christian faith and an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne.



Cecile was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marcel; her parents, Regis and Dorilda; her sisters, Maryann Bergeron and Sister Theresa Dufresne of the Sisters of Providence; and her brother, Paul Dufresne.



She is survived by her son David Messier and his wife, Cynthia, of Williston; her daughter, Marie Friedman, and her husband, Scott, of Essex Junction; her son Donald Messier and his wife, Caroline, of Essex Junction; her grandchildren, Jason Friedman (and wife Rachel), Colleen Beahm (and husband Chris), Evan, Emilee, and Clayton; and many loving nieces and nephews.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne, Vt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the McClure Miller Respite House. Arrangements are in care of Ready Funeral and Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.

