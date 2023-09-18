 Obituary: Cecile Messier, 1932-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 18, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Cecile Messier, 1932-2023 

Talented pianist loved outdoor activities, travel and family time

Published September 18, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 18, 2023 at 12:27 p.m.

Cecile Messier - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Cecile Messier

Cecile found the love of her life, Marcel Messier, in Burlington, Vt. After courting for several years, they married in 1963, began a family and spent the next 54 years showing what true love is. Cecile worked alongside her husband Marcel’s certified public accountant firm and owned an apartment complex on College Street for 35 years. Cecile and Marcel moved to Shelburne in 1988.

Family time was very important and always a priority. She loved outdoor activities, including camping, gardening, walking and hiking. She enjoyed travel and vacationed often in Maine, New Hampshire and Québec City. She was a talented pianist who attended the Vermont Music Conservatory. Cecile was a woman of Christian faith and an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne.

Cecile was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marcel; her parents, Regis and Dorilda; her sisters, Maryann Bergeron and Sister Theresa Dufresne of the Sisters of Providence; and her brother, Paul Dufresne.

She is survived by her son David Messier and his wife, Cynthia, of Williston; her daughter, Marie Friedman, and her husband, Scott, of Essex Junction; her son Donald Messier and his wife, Caroline, of Essex Junction; her grandchildren, Jason Friedman (and wife Rachel), Colleen Beahm (and husband Chris), Evan, Emilee, and Clayton; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne, Vt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the McClure Miller Respite House. Arrangements are in care of Ready Funeral and Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation