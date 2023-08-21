 Obituary: Charles Bucchioni, 1987-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 21, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Charles Bucchioni, 1987-2023 

A passion for IT technology drove him to find the perfect solution for clients

Published August 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 21, 2023 at 6:40 p.m.

click to enlarge Charles Bucchioni - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Charles Bucchioni

Charles Alexander Bucchioni, 36, of Burlington, Vt., and Woodbury, Conn., passed away on August 10, 2023. He was born on March 4, 1987, in Danbury, Conn., to parents Charles and Patricia Bucchioni.

After graduating from Connecticut Region 14, Charles joined the National Guard, where he served until honorably discharged in 2007. Charles held various hourly positions until he was able to get a toehold in IT as a help desk technician. Charles worked his way through numerous IT support positions until he found his dream job. The simple love of the technology he worked with drove his passion to administer and design system infrastructure. The ability to design, maintain and work with enterprise class systems is what got Charles out of bed in the morning. Having the knowledge to find the perfect solution for any need of any client is what pushed him to voraciously read anything tech related.

Charles is survived by his mother, father and younger brother Benjamin. A public celebration of life will be held on September 29 at the VFW Post 1607, located at 150 Lee Farm Dr., Southbury, Conn., from 3-8 p.m. In lieu of sending flowers to the VFW, the family is asking friends to please make a donation to the Green Mountain Club, 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Rd., Waterbury Center, VT 05677.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

