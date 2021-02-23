Obituary: Charles Konrad Auer Jr., 1931‑2021 

Courtesy Photo

Charlie Auer, Jr.

Grief is love with no place to go. Charlie knew that well. He never said no to anyone and was always there to offer help and a hug to anyone who needed it. Charlie was a hugger. To know him was to love him, and he will be forever missed and irreplaceable. His family learned a long time ago to share him with the rest of the world. He spread joy to everyone he met, and there were thousands of people in his world. His laugh was infectious, and his love for life and youthful heart were inspiring to all who knew him. And jeepers creepers! Did anyone ever see him sit and eat a meal while it was still hot?!

Everybody who has ever met Charlie has a unique story about him. Anyone who has ever visited the Auer Family Boathouse at the end of North Avenue can tell you that he grew up during a bygone era of Burlington.

Charlie was recruited in his twenties by the New York Yankees Farm Team. He was an excellent athlete. He had already met the love of his life by then and chose to stay and raise a family in the state he loved, Vermont. He had a reputable career in the National and Civilian Guard, as well as the Mountain School, and was actively part of them well after retirement. He was proud to be a member of the Elks Club, the Eagles Club and the American Legion, and he loved socializing with his friends there.

“Charlie’s Angels,” his four daughters, know how blessed they are to have had the very best dad ever. Through his selfless love and support, we had the most wonderful childhood imaginable. Growing up at the Auer Family Boathouse was a treasure beyond compare, especially Hot Dog Sundays with Grandma, Grandpa and all of the family.

Charlie was welcomed home to heaven by his loving wife, Norah; his infant son, Charles K. Auer III; his parents, Charles Sr. and Ida Auer; and his siblings Vernon Benoit and Julia (and her husband, Pete) Hamiwika; and many other family members.

Charlie is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly Auer and her sons Chad and Drew Abramovich; Terri and her husband, Dave Mitchell, and their children Mallory, Bailey and Schuyler and great-grandson Rowan; Wendy and her husband, Geoff McLoughlin; and Kerry-Ellen Rock and her daughter Mia; as well as by his beloved beagle, Mama; his sister Christine Hebert and her husband, Ken; his sister-in-law Bea; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no services at this time, due to COVID-19. We will have a service and celebration of his life this summer and will post then to keep people informed. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Condolences can be shared with the family at lavignefuneralhome.com and welovecharlieauer@gmail.com.

Donations can be made in Charlie’s name to the Franklin County Humane Society, in honor of all of the loving beagles Charlie adopted from there (including precious Mama) throughout the years.