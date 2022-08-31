Obituary: Chelsea Wing Sikora, 1979-2022 

click to enlarge
Courtesy
Chelsea Wing Sikora
Chelsea Wing Sikora, age 42, of West Shore Rd., South Hero, died on August 26, 2022, in Rutland, after being hit by a drunk driver. She was born on September 1, 1979, in Burlington, the daughter of Jeffrey and Kathleen (Malaney) Sikora. She graduated from South Burlington High School, class of 1997.
Chelsea’s friends and family remember her as a free-spirited, shining star. When she entered a room with her smile and her style, you knew the party had begun. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed all kinds of music, as long as it touched her soul and gave her the moves. She was energetic with a capital E and artistic with a capital A. She was self-employed and also worked for her father’s design-build business, doing painting or whatever was needed. Like her dad and her grandfather, she could make or fix almost anything. You could not get up early enough to beat her to a jog or her job.
Chelsea was most happy and at peace when she was making special art projects, which included jewelry, painting and decorating her surroundings with an incredible artistic flair, which came naturally to her. She would surround herself with her creations, often made with items collected from nature, such as beautiful stones, driftwood, and beach finds. Her friends were impressed by her sense of fashion and delighted in wearing her handmade jewelry. She not only loved to fish but loved decorating everything fish.
Chelsea seemed to have a sixth sense and an innate knowledge of nature. Her deep understanding and love of animals, fish, toads, frogs, bugs and plants was impressive.
Chelsea owned four dogs over her lifetime. Woody, her faithful golden retriever who lived to a ripe old age, and Jasper, the cocker spaniel who was a car chaser and did not live to a ripe old age. Her most recent loss, two years ago, was her beloved pit bull, Vinnie, who lived a good long life, and now, she leaves behind Mahi, her beloved French bulldog.
She is survived by her parents, Jeff and Kathy Sikor; her sister, Molly Dedes, and spouse, Alex; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece and nephew (Georgia and Niko Dedes).
The list of Chelsea’s friends, neighbors and caring people that she knew and worked for over the years are all presently making themselves known, and the list keeps growing. We want them to know how much we appreciate their condolences and also the stories they are sharing with us.
The date of a Christian burial will be shared with close friends and family at a later date. Contributions in her name can be made to the Vermont Wildlife Coalition
.
To send online condolences to her family, please visit cremationsocietycc.com
.