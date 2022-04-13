Obituary: Christopher A. Carver, 1965-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Christopher Carver

Christopher A. Carver, known as “Carver,” passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Burlington, Vt., at 56 years old. Christopher was born in San Francisco, Calif., on November 24, 1965, to Thomas and Mary Carver. He loved living in California and Colorado, but his heart was in Burlington.



He was adventurous and athletic and enjoyed sports both as a fan and as a talented competitor. He valued the arts, including videography, sketching and a wide variety of music. He graduated from Pine Hill High School in San Jose, Calif., and attended West Valley College. He enjoyed his work as a screen printer and a musician.

Christopher Carver was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his life-mate and best friend, Michele Pool; mother, Mary Carver; brother, Tim Carver; daughter, Talon Carver; and countless family members and friends.

We would like to thank the people of Vermont, including doctors, caregivers and angels, for their compassion during this time. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences. Until we see you again. Alohaaaa!