Obituary: Christopher Bryant Fulton, 1991-2022 

February 10, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Upper Valley native came close to his goal of hiking all of New Hampshire's 4,000-foot peaks by the age of 30

click to enlarge Chris Fulton - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Chris Fulton

Christopher Bryant Fulton of Chicago, Ill., previously of Norwich, Vt., passed away unexpectedly in Chicago on February 1, 2022. He had COVID-19 at the time of his death, but the exact cause of death is undetermined.

Chris was born on August 8, 1991, in Lebanon, N.H. He loved spending time at his family’s place on Post Pond in Lyme, N.H. A highlight was spending hours with his brother, Erik, in a canoe outfitted with a trolling motor, exploring all the nooks and crannies of the pond. Another highlight was summer trips to Maine with his family to visit his grandmother, going to Popham Beach, Fort Popham and Spinneys in Phippsburg, Maine. In his early years, he summited many of New Hampshire’s mountains, often carried up by Dad and sometimes carried down by Mom. During elementary and middle school, he spent many Saturdays at Britton Lumber in Ely, Vt., with his dad riding in the forklift, shoveling sawdust and mowing lawns.

Chris attended Marion Cross School in Norwich, then graduated from Hanover High School in 2010. He went on to study accounting at the University of Vermont, graduating a semester early in 2013. After graduation, he worked in Boston for State Street Bank. He loved hiking and skiing, particularly cherishing trips to Colorado with his mom. He had a goal of hiking all of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks by the time he was 30, and he came so close. When he died, he only had the Bonds left to have summited all 48 peaks, always together with his mom. Chris also loved visiting his stepbrothers in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and visiting his favorite beach there, Sandy Point.

Wanting a change in his career, he recently joined a financial technology firm, Enfusion, in Chicago as a technical account manager.

He will be forever loved and missed by his brother, Erik Fulton, of Lebanon, N.H.; mother, Catherine Richmond McCullough, and stepfather, David McCullough, of Norwich, Vt.; father, Thomas Fulton, and stepmother, Holly Fulton, of Middlebury, Vt.; niece Eliza Fulton and nephew Alex Fulton; his forever friend Emily Zea; close friends from UVM, including Kelsey Wooley and special friend Dale Osef; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, stepsiblings, and the friends he made and people he touched wherever he went. Chris is also loved, missed and survived by his maternal grandmother, Anne Richmond, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and his grandfather Peter Richmond and step-grandmother Tamara Selyangina of Del Ray Oaks, Calif. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Effie Fulton.

Chris’s life ended too soon, but his warmth, kindness, gentleness and humor will live on forever.

The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please do something you love with someone you love. You may also send a donation in his memory to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 (outdoors.org) in support of his beloved mountains.

