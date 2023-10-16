Obituary: Christopher Kane, 1954-2023 

Courtesy

Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane, 68, of Concord, N.H., passed away on September 25, 2023, while on a family trip to Sonoma, Calif.

Born on December 4, 1954, in Worcester, Mass., Chris grew up mostly in Westchester County, N.Y., and moved to East Hardwick, Vt., when he was 17 years old. In his professional life, he was a strict adherent to the philosophy of pursuing one’s passion first and finding a way to be paid for it later. Chris' first passion was music, and he was an accomplished classical guitarist and teacher. He performed throughout New England and won prizes in international competitions. He also performed frequently in bands in the Burlington area — including Equinox, Gloria Jean and the Easy Riders — in the late ‘70s and turned up on the Nectar’s stage from time to time.

Chris continued to perform and teach while pursuing his second passion — the protection of rare plants and old-growth forests. After earning a master’s degree from Antioch University in his 40s, his career as a field botanist began with the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. This experience led him to work as a consultant to land trusts and conservation commissions and as a part-time employee of the NH Natural Heritage Bureau. Chris was involved in many volunteer activities related to the protection and enjoyment of the natural environment, including the Concord Conservation Commission, Merrimack River Greenway Trail, Five Rivers Conservation Trust and the Eastern Old-Growth Forest Conference, to name a few. Chris was actively working to find, protect and advocate for rare plant species and old-growth forests until the end.

Chris enjoyed hiking in the forests he loved so much and was a familiar face in the White Mountains and on his favorite trails around Concord. He also loved to fish — saltwater, freshwater, with flies or with bait and tackle—and was ready anytime and anywhere and always kept a list of fishing buddies handy. (You know who you are!) And above all, he cherished every moment he spent with his large and growing family who share many, many loving memories of their amazing brother, husband, father, cousin and uncle.

Chris is survived by his wife of 39 years, Eve Oyer, of Concord, N.H.; his son, Benjamin Kane, of Kingston, N.Y.; his daughter, Hilary (Kane) Seely, of Milwaukee, Wis.; Ben's wife, Paige Mead, and their daughter, Felix; Hilary's husband, Jim Seely, and their daughter, Simone, and their son, Bo. Chris leaves behind his brother Timothy Kane and his wife, Suki Skidmore, of Cincinnati, Ohio; his sister, Rachel Kane, of East Hardwick, Vt.; his brother Barnabas Kane and his wife, Maggie Kane, of Denver, Colo.; and his brother Patrick Kane and his wife, Anne Galloway, of East Hardwick, Vt. Chris will also be deeply missed by a large contingency of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, hiking companions, fishing buddies, his Supper Club, the South End Men's Auxiliary Book Group and many other friends near and far.

We are all so grateful to have shared the love, adventures and traditions of this extraordinary person.

A gathering in celebration of Chris' life will be held on October 28 at 2 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, 274 Pleasant St., Concord, NH. Those unable to attend in person are invited to attend online via the church website.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris’ name to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.