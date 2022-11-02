 Obituary: Claire L'Ecuyer, 1927-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 02, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Claire L'Ecuyer, 1927-2022 

95-year-old Winooski woman was a favorite relative to many

Published November 2, 2022

Claire Giselle (DeVarney) L’Ecuyer died on October 27, 2022. She was the fourth of 10 children born to Edward Anthony and Hermine Marie (Matte) DeVarney. She attended St. Louis Convent in Winooski and was in the first class to graduate from St. Francis Xavier School in Winooski. She attended Cathedral High School in Burlington and graduated in 1946.

She married Bernard Jean-Vianney L’Ecuyer in 1954 and moved into their newly built home in Winooski, which she helped build. She became a housewife and a favorite aunt to many of her nieces and nephews. She also was a second mother to her brother, Tom.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and eight of her siblings and their spouses. They were Anita (John L. White), Donald (Marion Giroux), Reginald (Kathryn Gutchell), Geraldine (Dennis Scanlon), Guy (Jean Cauchon), Robert, Yvette (Peter McDonald) and Bernard (Phyllis Courcy).

She is survived by her brother, Thomas, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

A very special thanks to Christopher Scanlon, Pamela Scanlon, Jenifer Murray, Lisa Smith and Thomas DeVareney. Thanks also to the caregivers and staff from McClure Miller Respite House. Family will gather at LaVigne Funeral Home on Monday, November 7, at 9:30 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski, with burial in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Francis Xavier School or to a charity of your choice.

