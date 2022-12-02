Obituary: Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards, 1938-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards

Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards, 84, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022, after suffering from a short illness.



A Christian ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 10, at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction, Vt. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., with a brief service starting at 2 p.m. To view the complete obituary and send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.