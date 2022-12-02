 Obituary: Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards, 1938-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 02, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards, 1938-2022 

South Burlington woman always made people feel welcome and often gave of herself to help others

Published December 2, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 2, 2022 at 3:24 p.m.

click to enlarge Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards

Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards, 84, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022, after suffering from a short illness.

A Christian ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 10, at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction, Vt. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., with a brief service starting at 2 p.m. To view the complete obituary and send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.

