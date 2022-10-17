Obituary: Constance Loso, 1945-2022 

click to enlarge
Constance (Connie) Alma (Niquette) Loso, 77, of Orlando, Fla., passed away peacefully in the late evening hours of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after battling ongoing health issues.
Connie leaves behind her son, Christopher Loso, and his wife, Rebecca Stone, of Baltimore, Md.; daughter, Jacqueline Loso Hongladarom, and her husband, Bob, of Fulton, Md., and their child, (grandchild), Benjamin; sister, Carol Izzo, and her husband, Louis Izzo, of Williston, Vt.; and sister-in-law, Sharon Niquette, of Jeffersonville, Vt.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Niquette, of Burlington, Vt., in 2017.
Connie was born on February 23, 1945, at Fanny Allen Hospital to parents Theodore and Gertrude (Marcotte) Niquette of Winooski, who predeceased her. She attended St. Francis Xavier School in Winooski, Vt., through the eighth grade. She then attended Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, Vt., and graduated in 1962.
During high school, Connie worked for her parents, who were the proprietors of the former landmark restaurant, Ted & Gert's Fine Food, on Main Street in Winooski. She also worked in the mail room and as a switchboard operator at St. Michael’s College during high school. She loved working there and befriended many college students from around the world.
After high school, Connie studied to be a nurse. She graduated from Fanny Allen Memorial School of Practical Nursing in 1964. She was an accomplished pediatric nurse over the years and worked in hospitals in Florida, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Connie was a very generous woman who helped many of her neighbors and friends while living in Orlando, Fla. She baked her legendary pumpkin, banana and zucchini breads for family, friends and neighbors. She also helped many people in need and gave money and gifts to help support them. In her most recent home in Orlando, she was an avid bingo player and enjoyed shopping and socializing with her friends living at Kinneret Senior Living. Her generosity, kindness and compassionate nature will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in honor of Constance Loso to the Kinneret Council on Aging (kinneretliving.org/donate/
) and to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org
).
A memorial to be held in Vermont will be scheduled for Spring 2023. Anyone who would like to receive further information pertaining to the memorial service, please email Christopher Loso at closo97@yahoo.com
. He will provide you with the finalized date and time for the memorial service.