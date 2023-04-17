Obituary: Constance Loso, 1945-2022 

Courtesy

Constance Loso

Constance "Connie" Alma (Niquette) Loso, 77, of Orlando, Fla., passed away peacefully in the late evening hours of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after battling ongoing health issues.

Connie leaves behind her son Christopher Loso and his wife, Rebecca Stone, of Baltimore, Md.; daughter Jacqueline Loso Hongladarom and her husband, Bob, of Fulton, Md., and their child (grandchild) Benjamin; sister Carol Izzo and her husband, Louis Izzo, of Williston, Vt.; and sister-in-law Sharon Niquette of Jeffersonville, Vt.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Niquette of Burlington, Vt., in 2017.

Connie was born on February 23, 1945, at Fanny Allen Hospital to parents Theodore and Gertrude (Marcotte) Niquette of Winooski, who predeceased her. She attended St. Francis Xavier School in Winooski, Vt., through the eighth grade. She then attended Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, Vt., and graduated in 1962.

Connie worked for her parents during high school, who were the proprietors of the former landmark restaurant Ted & Gert's Fine Food on Main Street in Winooski. She also worked in the mail room and as a switchboard operator at St. Michael’s College during high school. She loved working there and befriended many college students from around the world.

After high school, Connie studied to be a nurse. She graduated from Fanny Allen Memorial School of Practical Nursing in 1964. She was an accomplished pediatric nurse over the years, working in hospitals in Florida, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Connie was a very generous woman, helping many of her neighbors and friends while living in Orlando. She baked her legendary pumpkin, banana and zucchini breads for family, friends and neighbors. She also helped many people in need, giving money and gifts to help support them. In her most recent home in Orlando, she was an avid bingo player and enjoyed shopping and socializing with her friends living at Kinneret Senior Living. Her generosity, kindness and compassionate nature will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

A memorial service is being held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski, Vt., on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Anyone who would like to receive further information pertaining to the memorial service, please email Christopher Loso at [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in honor of Constance Loso to the Kinneret Council on Aging and to the American Diabetes Association.