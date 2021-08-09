 Obituary: Courtney E. Buffum, 1967-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 09, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Courtney E. Buffum, 1967-2021 

Longtime Shelburne resident enjoyed relationships with family and caregivers

click to enlarge Courtney Buffum - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Courtney Buffum

Courtney E. Buffum died July 18, 2021, at her home in Shelburne, Vt., after a brief illness. She was born in Wallingford, Conn., on August 24, 1967, the daughter of John M. Buffum and Victoria Gauntlett Buffum. She attended the Shelburne School and Champlain Valley Union High School and lived in Shelburne for most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Vicki, who was also her best friend. Courtney is survived by her beloved uncle Tom Gauntlett and wife Melissa of Shelburne and Sanibel, Fla.; her aunt Ellie Gauntlett Wickes and husband Bill of Westport, Mass.; and her father, John Buffum, and wife Mary of Colchester.

Courtney had a terrible car accident in 1988 that left her with a traumatic brain injury and partial paralysis. For the last 32 years of her life, she needed constant care and was extremely fortunate to have a relationship with Jennifer and Jim Anair. The Anair family became a second family to Courtney and oversaw her care for 20 years. Courtney was thankful every day for the thoughtful attention she received from her wonderful caregivers.

She loved her faithful cat, Charlie; everything that was the color blue; fall in Vermont; and cheesecake. She was always gentle and kind, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Brain Injury Association of Vermont or the Victoria Buffum Endowment at the University of Vermont Cancer Center.

There will be a private graveside service.

Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vt.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Three Needs in Burlington Requires Proof of Vaccination
Clean: 'Self-Acceptance' (8/9/21)
Report: ‘Good Old Boy’ Network Has Flourished in the Vermont National Guard
Weinberger Recommends Indoor Masking as COVID Cases Rise
Ben Bergstein Charged With Sexual Assault Following February Incident
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation