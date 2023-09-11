Obituary: Craig Chevrier, 1969-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Craig Chevrier

Craig Michael Chevrier of Hinesburg, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 1, 2023. He was 53.

After living in both the Albany and Boston areas, Craig moved to Hinesburg in 2002 to create a home and start a family with his soon-to-be wife, Laura. He was the first in his family to receive an undergraduate degree, earning both a BA in journalism and public relations from Utica College and an MA in political and organizational communication from SUNY Albany. He excitedly shared his digital and marketing strategy expertise with entities in which he believed.



Craig was a passionate civic participant and worked tirelessly in pursuit of efforts to support social justice and sustainability. His work supported numerous causes that were important to him, such as education, the environment and a well-functioning democratic society. He was a founding member of the Vermont Green Party. Additionally, he served on the Hinesburg Land Trust board of directors from 2004 to 2008. As an active board member, he played a critical role in several key land conservation projects; most notably in the complex conservation project involving over 600 acres of farmland, wetlands and forest, of which 300 acres were conveyed to the town of Hinesburg as the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest. Craig was not only passionate about the ecological and agricultural values of conservation, he was also a strong advocate for people and the critical importance of public access to natural areas.



Craig helped with many board activities including organizing public outdoor events and speaking and writing on behalf of conservation. His famous chili was part of the Hinesburg Land Trust’s first Stone Soup Supper and was enthusiastically consumed. After leaving the board, Craig continued his dedication to conservation, evident in his close attention to stewardship of the town forest and the protection of the Indiana bats.



Craig cherished time with his wife, Laura, to whom he was joyfully dedicated for over 20 years, and his son, Brendan, born in 2007. Those closest to Craig were consistently reminded of the love, delight and connection he had with Brendan. Golf, skiing, music and so many other activities filled their days since Brendan was born. Craig’s pleasure in creating a life of activity and contribution to the world with his son was only outweighed by his pride in seeing Brendan grow into a kind, smart, funny and respectful loving young man.



Craig was an avid reader — consuming several books a week — and a music lover. He was always at the ready with a recommendation for a book or new music. Craig cared deeply about his family and friends and showed his love through attentive gifts, trip and concert planning, and a unique generosity he tailored for the wide array of individuals that surrounded him in his life for decades. He loved to garden and cook and hoped to one day open his own establishment to share that joy with others.



Craig was born September 19, 1969, in Lynn, Mass. He is survived by his wife, Laura Carotenuto; son Brendan, mother Barbara Trott, sister Colleen Laffan (Eddy), brother Adam Trott; and nephews and nieces, Zachary, Fiona, Natalie, Max and Amanda.



Upon the wishes of the deceased, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held on September 23, beginning at 3 p.m., at his home at 1314 Gilman Rd., Hinesburg. All who knew Craig are invited to join and share their memories of a life well-lived. Those wishing to support the family are kindly asked to consider a contribution to a fund, gofund.me/0a1cc799, that will be used for Brendan’s ongoing educational and extracurricular activities which were of paramount importance to Craig. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hinesburg Land Trust, PO Box 137, Hinesburg, VT 05461.

