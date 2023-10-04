Obituary: Cynthia Lyons, 1958-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cindy Lyons

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cynthia “Cindy” McMahon Lyons on September 18, 2023. Cindy peacefully left this world at the age of 65, surrounded by her loved ones.



Born on January 20, 1958, in Syracuse, N.Y., Cindy was the beloved daughter of Joe and Dodie McMahon. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Ohio University and earned her master’s degree in education at Saint Michael’s College. Cindy enjoyed a successful career in education, teaching both elementary and middle school in Duxbury, Vt. She later transitioned into a successful career in real estate, building a thriving real estate brokerage, New England Landmark Realty. Cindy was a valued board member of Revitalizing Waterbury and an enthusiastic ambassador of her Waterbury community, where she continuously championed local small businesses. Cindy always went out of her way to be friendly and kind to anyone she crossed paths with.



Though she enjoyed a very rewarding career in real estate, Cindy was rightfully proudest of her treasured family. Cindy was a loving spouse to her devoted husband, David J. Lyons. They shared many joyous years together, having tied the knot on September 20, 1986. They welcomed three children, Kathryn, Conor and Eamon, to whom Cindy was an incredible mother. Together the family shared a home filled with love and endless laughter. Cindy’s unconditional love and support created and maintained the strong and cherished bond within their family. With family and friends, Cindy enjoyed good music, memorable Halloween costumes, annual Kentucky Derby parties, skiing at Sugarbush, cheering for Syracuse University, and cherished summers at Silver Lake with her sisters and extended family. Cindy loved to settle in quietly with a good book, a board game or jigsaw puzzle.



Cindy is survived by her loving husband, David; her children, Kathryn (Patrick), Conor (Janelle) and Eamon; her sisters, Kathy McMahon, Susan Elderton, Karen Spence and Sheila Morrissey; and her numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom will miss Cindy dearly. Cindy also leaves behind many close and wonderful friends who loved and supported her, particularly over the last few years and months. We thank you all.



In honor of Cindy’s commitment to her community and her belief in supporting charitable causes, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Revitalizing Waterbury (revitalizingwaterbury.org) or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org).



A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Zenbarn, 179 Guptil Rd., Waterbury, 1 to 4 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., family and friends will take a moment to celebrate Cindy's life.