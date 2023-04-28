 Obituary: Cynthia Vosburgh, 1955-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 28, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Cynthia Vosburgh, 1955-2023 

South Burlington High School grad traveled west before settling on the East Coast

Published April 28, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated April 28, 2023 at 11:33 a.m.

COURTESY
  • Courtesy

Cindy Vosburgh, 67, went to heaven on Monday, April 17, 2023, after a valiant battle with COPD. Born on August 17, 1955, to Gerald and Beverly Vosburgh, Cindy grew up in South Burlington, Vt., attended South Burlington High School and graduated in 1973. After graduation, Cindy headed west to California and Arizona and, eventually, headed back to the East Coast and settled in Richmond. Va.

Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Beverly. She leaves a sister, Susan Maciejewski (David), of Fort Mill, S.C.; nephew Tom Maciejewski of Fort Mill, S.C., and nephew Michael Maciejewski (Youlia), of Charlotte, N.C.; and a brother, Robert Vosburgh (Jackie Lowe), of Williston, Vt.

The family would like to thank a special friend of Cindy’s, David Chick, for his help and companionship with Cindy during her battle with COPD, as well as the nurses and staff at Legacy Hospice, and a very heartfelt thank you to a special nurse, Rachel Neal, of Legacy Hospice.

Cindy’s ashes will be interred at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington, Vt.

