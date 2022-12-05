Obituary: Daniel McDonald, 1947-2022 

Daniel Harry McDonald passed away suddenly at his home in Hinesburg on November 26, 2022. He was 75 years old. The world has lost a loving father, son, husband, and brother.

Dan was born on December 30, 1947, in Bangor, Maine to his parents, Verne and Jean McDonald. Dan attended Paul Smith’s college in New York for a period of time, studying forestry. He was a proud veteran who served in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy on the USS Constellation, working as a meteorology and oceanography officer. Dan settled in the Burlington, Vt., area, where he worked for New England Telephone company and then for Verizon, for over 35 years.

Dan was an outdoorsman, through and through. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and had extensive knowledge about the local flora and fauna of Vermont. When his kids were young, he would take them on a yearly camping trip to the ocean in Maine, where they made lifelong memories together. He loved the ocean. He also loved the forest. Each year, he would retreat into the woods with friends at his hunting cabin. You could often find him foraging in the woods for edible plants and mushrooms, and he also knew of secret swimming spots and fiddlehead patches. His knowledge of the natural world and his wonder for its mysteries were inspiring to those who loved him.

Dan was a devoted father who taught lessons of forgiveness and understanding to his five children. He was a quiet and patient man, never one to judge others. He always worked hard and did everything he could to help his loved ones. He was a loyal and devoted friend for all who had the privilege of knowing him. His gentle spirit will live on through his children and grandchildren.