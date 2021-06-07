 Obituary: Daniel O Moran, 1958-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 07, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Daniel O Moran, 1958-2021 

Longtime Charlotte resident battled cancer for 14 years, remaining hopeful to the very last day

click to enlarge Daniel Moran - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Daniel Moran

Daniel O Moran of Port Angeles, Wash., formerly of Charlotte, Vt., passed on to join his beloved mother, Flo, on May 22, 2021. Dan was born on July 9, 1958, the son of Harold “Chubby” Moran and Florence (Laramee) Moran. He was the much-loved husband of Cecile (Trahan) Moran. He was also a beloved brother and uncle.

Daniel was a computer programmer extraordinaire for IDX many years, and he worked for a number of other public and private entities. When there was a program to be created or a problem to be solved, they called Daniel.

He built several homes with Ceal and filled them with his much-loved Boston terriers. For many years, Flo, Chub, Ceal and Dan shared a beautiful spot on a hill in Charlotte, Vt., lovingly referred to as “Windview.”

Dan fought a courageous battle with stage IV kidney cancer for 14-plus years and was hopeful to the very last day, always telling us, “Don’t worry about me.” He was a friend to all, with a generous spirit and a hand up to those who needed it.

Dan leaves behind his wife, Ceal; his father, Chub; his sister, Karen Moran Lafayette; brothers Timothy and Sean; his father-in-law, Bruno Trahan Sr.; and Ceal’s brothers and sisters. He also leaves many special nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Ready Funeral Home in Essex Junction (Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr.). Remembrances of Daniel begin at 12:30 p.m.

Burial immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery on North Avenue in Burlington. Please observe the State of Vermont COVID-19 guidelines in place on that date. The family requests that you wear face masks inside.

Family, friends and coworkers are invited to share their stories, thoughts, experiences and photographs by visiting the site forevermissed.com/daniel-o-moran.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15
Burlington Democrats Change Caucus Date to Meet Deadline
Vermont Lawmaker Kelly Pajala Feels Housing Pinch First-Hand
Law Firm That Advised Quiros on EB-5 Projects to Pay $32.5 Million Settlement
Businesses Skipped Over for Pandemic Relief Get Preference for New Grants
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation