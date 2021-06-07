Obituary: Daniel O Moran, 1958-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Daniel Moran

Daniel O Moran of Port Angeles, Wash., formerly of Charlotte, Vt., passed on to join his beloved mother, Flo, on May 22, 2021. Dan was born on July 9, 1958, the son of Harold “Chubby” Moran and Florence (Laramee) Moran. He was the much-loved husband of Cecile (Trahan) Moran. He was also a beloved brother and uncle.

Daniel was a computer programmer extraordinaire for IDX many years, and he worked for a number of other public and private entities. When there was a program to be created or a problem to be solved, they called Daniel.

He built several homes with Ceal and filled them with his much-loved Boston terriers. For many years, Flo, Chub, Ceal and Dan shared a beautiful spot on a hill in Charlotte, Vt., lovingly referred to as “Windview.”

Dan fought a courageous battle with stage IV kidney cancer for 14-plus years and was hopeful to the very last day, always telling us, “Don’t worry about me.” He was a friend to all, with a generous spirit and a hand up to those who needed it.

Dan leaves behind his wife, Ceal; his father, Chub; his sister, Karen Moran Lafayette; brothers Timothy and Sean; his father-in-law, Bruno Trahan Sr.; and Ceal’s brothers and sisters. He also leaves many special nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Ready Funeral Home in Essex Junction (Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr.). Remembrances of Daniel begin at 12:30 p.m.

Burial immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery on North Avenue in Burlington. Please observe the State of Vermont COVID-19 guidelines in place on that date. The family requests that you wear face masks inside.

Family, friends and coworkers are invited to share their stories, thoughts, experiences and photographs by visiting the site forevermissed.com/daniel-o-moran.