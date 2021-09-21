Obituary: David B. Brown, 1947-2021 

Courtesy Photo

David Brown

David Brown, 74, died at his home in Jeffersonville, Vt., on September 17, 2021. David was born on April 9, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was raised in Palos Verdes, Calif., where he attended school.

David joined the Marine Corps in the early 1960s, serving his first year as an honorary guard at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., where he spent many hours exploring the Smithsonian because of his love of history. He then served his country in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968.

After leaving the service, David pursued a career in the restaurant business, starting as a trainer of new franchisees for Sizzler on the East Coast and finally returning to California to hold a high-pressure management position for many years for Forbco, the largest Sizzler franchisee company, where he managed up to 12 restaurants.

In 1979 he met his wife, Julie Twombly. They married in 1981, residing in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. In 1999, they relocated to Vermont, Julie’s home state, and have resided in Jeffersonville since then. In semiretirement, David became a beloved bus driver and substitute teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, where he served for many years.

David embraced life in Vermont, trading in his surfboard for taking logging courses, learning the required skill of wood splitting, driving his tractor, shoveling and removing mountains of snow, and other tasks required to maintain a property in the Green Mountain State. And, as those who knew him will attest, he loved a good political argument. He had a unique sense of humor, a love of history, and a dedication to his family and friends.

David is predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Sanford Brown. He leaves behind his wife, Julie; his daughter Dawn Marie and her husband, Kevin, and beloved grandson, Finnegan, in southern California; his sister Melissa Haight and her husband, Chuck, and nephew David of Washington State; his beloved companion Cali; and many friends on both the East and West coasts.

A celebration of life and scattering of ashes in the Pacific will be held for the family in November. A remembrance celebration will be held in Vermont in the spring, date and place to be announced.

The family expresses their immense gratitude to the wonderful and dedicated staff at the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice Center in Morrisville, Vt., for their support during the past few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice in Morrisville, Vt., or to a Marine Corps charity of your choice. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.