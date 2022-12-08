 Obituary: David Holmes, 1942-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 08, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: David Holmes, 1942-2022 

Outdoor enthusiast served as headmaster, professor and grants administrator throughout his career

Published December 8, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 8, 2022 at 11:52 a.m.

click to enlarge David Holmes - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • David Holmes

David Holmes left this world on November 29, doing what he loved the most — skiing down the slopes of Sugarbush.

David was born in Rutland, Vt., on March 16, 1942, and was educated abroad in Frankfurt, Germany, and Tokyo. He graduated from Suffield Academy in Connecticut.

He was a three-sport athlete and captain of the football team at Middlebury College. He earned his master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University and his PhD in education from the University of Denver.

David was a professor of Higher Education Administration at the University of Vermont and a grants administrator at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington. He served as headmaster of his alma mater, Suffield Academy, for 13 years. He was then appointed director of the Community School in Ketchum, Idaho. While at the Community School, he helped found the Sun Valley Ski Academy.

David was an outdoor enthusiast who liked skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and canoeing on Lake Champlain, often with his Jack Russell, Carolina, in tow.

David leaves behind his beloved wife, Toni; his two cherished sons, Christopher and Caleb; his lovely daughter-in-law, Allison; hisadored grandchildren, Penelope, Sebastian and Madeline. He also leaves his sister, Carol; his brother-in-law, Jim Shattuck; and his niece and nephew, Megan and Matthew Shattuck. He leaves 17 Kiley nephews and nieces, all of whom he was very fond.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation