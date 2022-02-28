 Obituary: David John Schneider, 1937-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 28, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: David John Schneider, 1937-2022 

Army veteran was an avid skier and racer who coached many talented young competitors

click to enlarge David Schneider - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • David Schneider
David was born in Ithaca, N.Y., to Alfred and Louise Schneider. He was the beloved husband of Paula (née Edelberg); father of David Jr. (deceased), Drew and Todd (and Debra); brother of Gary and Richard (and Karen); and uncle to Kristen, Lauren, Lindsey and Leigh.

He graduated from Syracuse University with a BFA, completed ROTC and entered the U.S. Army. David served in the Army as a first lieutenant in the artillery from 1960 to 1963 and in the Army Reserve from 1963 to 1968.

David was an honorary member of the board of directors for the Green Mountain Valley School ski racing academy in Waitsfield, Vt., after serving on the board of directors there for more than two decades.

He was an avid skier and racer. He coached many young skiers who eventually made the U.S. Ski Team and went on to the World Cup and Olympic arenas.

He was an award-winning creator of Medical Direct, a direct-mail agency that he ran as owner and president for more than 30 years.

He was an amateur DanceSport competitor for 20 years and coached the SASS University of Vermont Ballroom Dance Team for many years.

He also authored a young adult book, The Snowy, which he wrote during his last years.

Many thanks to Dr. Paul Unger and staff, University of Vermont Hospice and the McClure Miller Respite House for their wonderful care.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there is no planned service at this time. Any donations to cancer research would be appreciated (cancer.org/research.html).
