Obituary: David Russell Tilley, 1967-2021 

David Tilley

It is with deep sorrow that the family of David Russell Tilley, 53, announce his passing on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home in South Burlington.

David was a Vermonter. Born and raised in South Burlington, he lived much of his life in the area. He was a multi-talented, creative spirit — a passionate musician, songwriter and actor. David was well known and loved in the Burlington creative community. His performances were transformative, and his creative energy was generated by pure love of whichever art form he was engaged in.

Few souls were more sociable than David, and he was quick to find common cause with all those who knew him. His unique charm, warm smile and engaging presence will be missed by those of us who had the privilege to share his path.

He leaves behind many dear friends from near and far, including his cherished friend from childhood, Anastasia, and his dear supportive friend, Marsha. In addition to his many friends, David leaves behind a large family that includes his mother, Frances Tilley; his brothers and sisters, Barbara Neff, Patricia Downey, Bill Tilley, Steven Tilley and Brian Tilley; and aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his father, Russell Tilley, in 2003.

A private graveside blessing will take place at Resurrection Park in South Burlington on September 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. An outside memorial gathering for friends and family will take place on Sunday, October 3, at 3 p.m. at David's childhood home, 700 Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington, Vt. Due to the high rate of COVID-19 in Chittenden County, please wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated.