Obituary: David Severance, 1946-2022 

David Severance

Artist. Problem solver. Collaborator. Piano and accordion player. Composer. Literate reader, writer and thinker. Garlic grower. Treehouse builder.



Thoughtful, gentle, modest, quiet, inquisitive, strong, generous, funny, steady, loving. Dave devoted most of his life to the art of being open and engaged. He was a deeply embodied person, curious about the meaning of things and the words to describe them. He was most at ease in the natural world, where he is buried next to three of his dogs.



No service, only kindness carried within each of us to spread far and wide.

Ohio, Middlebury, Burlington and Chelsea, Vt. Son to Wes and Myra. Brother to Stephan and Bobbie Ann. Father to Andric and Maggie. Grandfather to Uli. Companion to five dogs. Partner to Hannah for three decades. A friend to so many.Athlete. Student. Carpenter.