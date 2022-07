click to enlarge Courtesy

David Siegrest

David P. “Siggy” Siegrest, 76, of Burlington, Vt., died from multiple causes on June 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz., his adopted home. He leaves his wife Marilee, his sister Mari of Burlington and his three children Kristin, Stephanie and Scott, and their children. David had two life-long loves: his family and fun.