Obituary: Deanna Trupp, 1948-2022 

Deanna Jean Trupp, 74, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
Born on January 19, 1948, in Derby, Conn., she was the daughter of Walter and Jeanette (Wildman) Clark and little sister of Vaughn. She was a beautiful baby girl born with a huge heart full of love and life. Her formative years were spent in Newtown, Conn., attending Sandy Hook Elementary and Newtown High School. While attending Newtown High, Deanna joined the Future Teachers Club, where she discovered her lifelong calling of teaching. After graduation, she attended the University of Connecticut, where she met her husband, Jon Trupp. They moved to West Haven, Conn., where they raised their beloved children, Christopher Trupp and Kimberly (Trupp) Walker.
While raising two children and working as a social worker in New Haven, Conn., she completed her undergraduate work in psychology at Southern Connecticut State University and later her master’s degree in education at Saint Michael's College. Her thesis was based on Quaker philosophies and integrating spirituality into the public school system. Deanna had a calling to educate and love children. Her empathy for struggling children was undeniable, and her dream was to have every child in the world know and understand that they are loved.
Over the years, her personality disorder started to affect her close relationships, and we began to struggle to assist her. We relied on many different organizations; spiritual and religious groups; state agencies in Florida, Connecticut and Vermont; hospitals; and a multitude of kind souls. We give our undying gratitude to Age Well and Central Vermont Medical Center. To say these people are overworked and underpaid is not even close to the truth. And to say the system is fractured — well, that’s just the beginning.
Life is hard for so many reasons. Watching a loved one struggle with any infliction provides an opportunity to see the good, better and ugly of the world.
Although we have lost the physical presence of our mother, her spirit lives on in her beautiful grandchildren, Kevin Marquis, Jordan Marquis, Jade Walker and Alysa Walker.
My sister and I, along with our wonderful spouses, Lisa Trupp and Brad Walker, want to thank all of the people who showed our mother kindness and love — your small act of decency will not be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a butterfly garden or donating to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org
) in her honor. And please dance, love, sing and smile whenever you may think of her. We will.
Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit hookerwhitcomb.com
.