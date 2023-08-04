 Obituary: Deborah MacDonough, 1965-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 04, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Deborah MacDonough, 1965-2023 

Following surgery at a young age, woman persevered to overcome many obstacles

Published August 4, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 4, 2023 at 1:31 p.m.

click to enlarge Deborah MacDonough - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Deborah MacDonough
Deborah Noel MacDonough, 57, passed away on July 14, 2023, from an inoperable brain tumor. She was lovingly cared for by the benevolent staff at the Miller McLure Respite House in Colchester.

Deborah had brain surgery at the age of 16. Although the procedure left her diminished, her strength and resilience helped her persevere throughout her life, overcoming many obstacles. Furthermore, she graduated from Essex Educational Center and Trinity College.

She leaves her parents, Sandra and David Haseldine, and her close friends, Jodi Taylor, Kristi Putnam and Anthony DeNuccio. Deborah was very personable and will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation