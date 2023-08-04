Obituary: Deborah MacDonough, 1965-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Deborah MacDonough

Deborah Noel MacDonough, 57, passed away on July 14, 2023, from an inoperable brain tumor. She was lovingly cared for by the benevolent staff at the Miller McLure Respite House in Colchester.Deborah had brain surgery at the age of 16. Although the procedure left her diminished, her strength and resilience helped her persevere throughout her life, overcoming many obstacles. Furthermore, she graduated from Essex Educational Center and Trinity College.She leaves her parents, Sandra and David Haseldine, and her close friends, Jodi Taylor, Kristi Putnam and Anthony DeNuccio. Deborah was very personable and will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.