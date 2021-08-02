 Obituary: Deborah Towne, 1971-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 02, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Deborah Towne, 1971-2021 

Banking professional, mother and wife loved adventure, travel and nature

click to enlarge Deborah Towne - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Deborah Towne

Our beloved Deborah Towne left this earth after a brief but difficult battle with cancer. A fighter until the end, she passed away on July 27 at the age of 50.

Deb was born on February 3, 1971, in Brattleboro, Vt., to Mary and Clarence (Buzzy) Towne and grew up in Wilmington, Vt. She is survived by her husband, Matias Miguez, and son, Andres Miguez; her mother, Mary Towne; her sister, Kathy (and her husband Travis) Robinson; and many nephews and a niece.

Deb was a passionate mother and wife who always loved adventure and to find new places around the world surrounded by nature. She was a great asset to the financial and banking sector where she managed several banking branches.

Deb was an avid skier, sailor, diver and climber who challenged every circumstance in life and spread happiness amongst anyone who encountered her.

A service in Deb’s memory will be held on Friday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Underhill Town Hall located at 12 Pleasant Valley Rd., Underhill, VT 05489, and followed with a hike to the top of Mount Mansfield to celebrate Deb. We welcome all who would like to show up and share some of the great adventures and memories we shared with Deb.

We also invite you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com. In lieu of flowers, Deb and family would prefer you make a donation to any of the following charities. Poker Hill School at http://www.pokerhillschool.org/fundraising.html; Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park at https://donate.friendsvinp.org/giving/donation; and Brewster River Mountain Bike Club at http://www.brmbc.org/Deborah-Towne-Memorial-Fund.html.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Elka Schumann, the 'Heart and Soul' of Bread and Puppet, Dies
Clean : You Don’t Have to Do This Alone (8/2/21)
Lou Barlow To Play Burlington Record Plant
Pilot Survives After Crashing Helicopter Onto Colchester Causeway
Vermont Cookie Love Sold to Charlotte Entrepreneur
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation