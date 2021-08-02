Obituary: Deborah Towne, 1971-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Deborah Towne

Our beloved Deborah Towne left this earth after a brief but difficult battle with cancer. A fighter until the end, she passed away on July 27 at the age of 50.

Deb was born on February 3, 1971, in Brattleboro, Vt., to Mary and Clarence (Buzzy) Towne and grew up in Wilmington, Vt. She is survived by her husband, Matias Miguez, and son, Andres Miguez; her mother, Mary Towne; her sister, Kathy (and her husband Travis) Robinson; and many nephews and a niece.

Deb was a passionate mother and wife who always loved adventure and to find new places around the world surrounded by nature. She was a great asset to the financial and banking sector where she managed several banking branches.

Deb was an avid skier, sailor, diver and climber who challenged every circumstance in life and spread happiness amongst anyone who encountered her.

A service in Deb’s memory will be held on Friday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Underhill Town Hall located at 12 Pleasant Valley Rd., Underhill, VT 05489, and followed with a hike to the top of Mount Mansfield to celebrate Deb. We welcome all who would like to show up and share some of the great adventures and memories we shared with Deb.

We also invite you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com. In lieu of flowers, Deb and family would prefer you make a donation to any of the following charities. Poker Hill School at http://www.pokerhillschool.org/fundraising.html; Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park at https://donate.friendsvinp.org/giving/donation; and Brewster River Mountain Bike Club at http://www.brmbc.org/Deborah-Towne-Memorial-Fund.html.