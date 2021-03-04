Obituary: Debra Ann Verrinder, 1952-2021 

Courtesy Photo

Debra Ann Verrinder

After a brave and valiant fight against pancreatic cancer, Debra Ann Verrinder, 68, of Garner, N.C., passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. She was born on March 30, 1952, in Middlebury, Vt., to the late Wayne and Frederica (Miller) Perry.

She was predeceased by her son William Verrinder IV; her brothers George and Wayne Perry; her sister Joanne Perry; and her aunt and uncle, Margaret and Frank Mirabito. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Verrinder; her two sons William Verrinder V and Conrad Verrinder, both of Maine; her two daughters, Tanya Rowe and Hattie Jane Verrinder, both of North Carolina; a son-in-law, Chris Rowe; and two grandchildren, Patrick and Claire. She is also survived by her many siblings, Margaret Hudak and Martha Perry, both of Connecticut; Robert Perry of New Hampshire; and Donald Perry, Sarah Davis, Linda Winney, Elizabeth Warnecke, and Susan and Frederick Perry, all of Vermont; as well as cousins Dianne and John Howe, and Sue and Perry Mirabito. Deb was blessed with several nieces and nephews.

Prior to retiring, Deb was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Deb was a kind, thoughtful, caring and gentle spirit, loved by many. She enjoyed being in nature and held a special place in her heart for the beautiful sounds of her tweety bird. Deb loved all animals and was well known to care for stray cats in need of food, shelter and love. Deb was an avid writer.

A family graveside memorial will be held later this spring at the Orwell Cemetery in Orwell, Vt. Donations can be made to Rescue Ur Forever Friend (RUFF), 463 W. Garner Road, Garner, NC 27529. Arrangements are entrusted to City of Oaks Cremation and Funeral Home in Raleigh, N.C.